Amber Rose is trending! 3 reasons why Dayton has the best one

1. The cabbage rolls

Amber Rose’s Lithuanian cabbage rolls are made with ground beef and pork, rice and special seasoning rolled and roasted in cabbage leaves and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and fresh vegetables.

They are a Dayton staple and a must-try.

2. The lore

In its time, the Amber Rose’s building has withstood the 1913 Flood and a fire in 1989. It’s also rumored to be haunted, and was mentioned in Chris Woodyard’s 1994 book, “Haunted Ohio III,” thanks to spooky, paranormal events that have taken place inside the building over the years.

3. The history

Built in 1910 by Sigmund Ksiezopolski, the business operated as a general store and deli named Sig’s up until the 1980s. Elinor Sluzas acquired the building in 1989 and opened her restaurant in 1990 after rebuilding it when it was devastated by the aforementioned fire.

In 2019, the building was one of several restaurants damaged after the Memorial Day tornadoes. During repairs, the building was transformed from a pale yellow to a deep blue.

The building is steeped in as much tradition as the old world Eastern European menu, with features like a vintage tin ceiling, a Turkish marble bar and stained glass windows. It’s stepping back in time in the best way that only a really good authentic restaurant can do.