Amber Rose is trending! 3 reasons why Dayton has the best one

A part of the internet wants celebrity Amber Rose and Kanye West to rekindle their romance, which got us thinking...
Dayton has the best Amber Rose (restaurant) there is.
“Kanye West fans want him to get back with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, with many saying he made his best music while they were together,” reported a Thursday article on Newsweek.com. “This fan reaction comes as Amber Rose is making headlines Thursday amid claims her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards of Def Jam, cheated on her with at least 12 women.”
Back to Dayton..
The European Restaurant at 1400 Valley St. built in 1910 has a whole lot of history— maybe more history than Rose and West. Here are three reasons why it’s our favorite Amber Rose:
1. The cabbage rolls
Amber Rose’s Lithuanian cabbage rolls are made with ground beef and pork, rice and special seasoning rolled and roasted in cabbage leaves and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and fresh vegetables.
They are a Dayton staple and a must-try.
2. The lore
In its time, the Amber Rose’s building has withstood the 1913 Flood and a fire in 1989. It’s also rumored to be haunted, and was mentioned in Chris Woodyard’s 1994 book, “Haunted Ohio III,” thanks to spooky, paranormal events that have taken place inside the building over the years.
3. The history
Built in 1910 by Sigmund Ksiezopolski, the business operated as a general store and deli named Sig’s up until the 1980s. Elinor Sluzas acquired the building in 1989 and opened her restaurant in 1990 after rebuilding it when it was devastated by the aforementioned fire.
In 2019, the building was one of several restaurants damaged after the Memorial Day tornadoes. During repairs, the building was transformed from a pale yellow to a deep blue.
The building is steeped in as much tradition as the old world Eastern European menu, with features like a vintage tin ceiling, a Turkish marble bar and stained glass windows. It’s stepping back in time in the best way that only a really good authentic restaurant can do.