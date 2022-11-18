Amy Schneider dominates in fourth finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Dayton native Amy Schneider dominated Thursday winning the fourth finals game of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.
Schneider’s accuracy and confidence kept her at the top against formidable competition from Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.
“So far we have seen some superb game play in these finals,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “Amy has responded correctly to 54 clues and Sam trails her by only one correct response with 53. But with a still-impressive 47 correct responses, it is the aggressive, all-in, true-Daily-Double-wagering game of Andrew He that has delivered him his two wins, and right now has put him on the precipice of clinching an epic Tournament of Champions victory.”
In the interview segment, Schneider shared her love of baseball and the perks that have come with her “Jeopardy!” fame.
“On two occasions I’ve gotten to throw out the first pitch at a Major League game, both the (San Francisco) Giants and the (Oakland) A’s,” she said. “As a one-time, terrible Little League player, it was a very exciting opportunity. And the Giants were kind enough to provide me with a commemorative home plate.”
At the end of the Jeopardy! round, Schneider led with $10,200 followed by He with $4,000 and Buttrey with $2,400.
During the Double Jeopardy! round, Schneider built her lead by finding the Daily Double in the category of “Native American Place Names in the U.S.” The clue:
“It’s the capital of a state and the seat of Laramie County.”
She correctly responded Cheyenne, wagering $4,000 and raising her total to $21,000. At the end of the round, she ultimately led with $25,000 followed by Buttrey with $20,000 and He with $6,800.
The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category “Movies & Literature”:
“Ridley Scott’s first feature film, ‘The Duellists,’ was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film ‘Alien’ also pays tribute.”
The correct response was Joseph Conrad. He incorrectly responded Philip K. Dick, wagered $5,999, and dropped to $801. Buttrey opted for Arthur C. Clarke, wagered his entire $20,000, and fell to zero. Schneider chose H.P. Lovecraft, wagered $6,000, and remained in first with $19,000.
Schneider and He are tied, making Friday’s game crucial. The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.
Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
