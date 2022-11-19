Amy Schneider takes second in fifth finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

The correct response was Newcastle (Newcastle upon Tyne). He, wagering $6,700, responded Avon, dropping to $100. Buttrey, wagering his entire $11,200, responded Newcastle, raising him to $22,400. Schneider also responded Newcastle but only wagered $1,800, leaving her with $17,600.

Buttrey’s pleasantly surprising first win extends the tournament to a sixth game Monday. Schneider and He are tied with two wins. The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.

Schneider, a resident of Oakland, California, is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

During Friday’s interview segment, she spoke about her tattoo, showcasing Princess Ozma of Oz from the series of Oz books by L. Frank Baum.

“Her backstory is that she was the rightful heir, kidnapped as an infant by an evil sorceress who enchanted her and raised her as a boy until she was a teenager,” Schneider explained. “At the end of the first sequel, the enchantment is lifted and she is revealed as the beautiful princess that she always was. I felt that was very appropriate to my life story.”

