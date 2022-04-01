dayton logo
Amy Schneider visits White House to support Transgender Day of Visibility

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. Schneider was visiting the White House to participate in Transgender Day of Visibility. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

What to Know
By Russell Florence Jr.
1 hour ago

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the quiz show’s first transgender winner, visited the White House March 31 in support of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The White House promoted the day as a celebration of transgender achievement and to increase awareness of anti-transgender legislation expanding in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country.

“Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity,” President Biden wrote in a proclamation commemorating the day. “In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in States were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong.”

Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and also participated in a roundtable discussion on topics affecting the transgender community. Inside the White House Briefing Room, the Dayton native told reporters how appreciative she was of the Biden administration’s invitation. She hoped her positive representation of the transgender community would continue to debunk myths.

“I’m just really honored to be here and really grateful that trans people are being celebrated in a place like this,” she said. “The more that people like me can be seen, the harder it is to sustain the myths that are kind of driving a lot of this hate and fear.”

When asked whether she planned to do any lobbying or activism in the future, she said she was contemplating her next steps.

“I am trying to figure out where that sort of advocacy and activism fits into my life,” she said. “Everything’s changed in the last few months and I’m still playing it by ear. I would like to do more of it but for right now I’m just not sure what the right and effective way to do that would be.”

She also offered words of encouragement to transgender youth whose lives are being affected by transphobic legislation.

“Hang in there,” she said. “I think that this backlash right now is temporary. The country overall is on our side and getting more so every day, and I think it’s not going to be too long before these sorts of bills are seen as the thing of the past and no longer what we want to be as a country.”

Schneider also noted the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is expected to air in November.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

