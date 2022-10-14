BreakingNews
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern reopens kitchen
dayton logo
X

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern reopens kitchen

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

A neighborhood restaurant dating back to 1938 has reopened its kitchen after closing it in mid-August.

“My intent was never really to close permanently,” said Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern. “It was to figure out what we were doing wrong and make some changes.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Reed said with the help of his daughters and some restructuring of their staff and menu items, he is excited to welcome guests once again.

“Customers can expect a menu very similar to what they remember and coupons will soon be available in Reach magazine,” Reed said.

ExploreCity Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

The neighborhood-friendly restaurant where everybody knows everybody has been a spot for decades where generations of families could gather to get a home-cooked meal. Longtime favorites like cabbage rolls, turkey hot shots and Philly cheesesteaks remain on the menu, Reed said.

In the 1930s, Angie’s Firehouse Tavern was called Angi’s. Reed previously explained that back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town. Reed said the restaurant is still known for its cabbage rolls and he has been told the cabbage rolls are “spot on” compared to decades ago.

ExploreNew restaurant with card shop, memorabilia to open this month at Austin Landing

“The best cabbage rolls on planet earth are once again available,” Reed said.

Reed and his family brought the restaurant back to life in 2010. He said moving forward customers can expect him to be more hands-on. He also hopes to bring back breakfast.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue, is open daily at 11 a.m.

In Other News
1
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
2
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to...
4
Taste of Northmont returns next weekend with business expo
5
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top