Anime-themed restaurant, bar to open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
38 minutes ago

The owner of two stores at The Mall at Fairfield Commons is bringing a new anime-themed restaurant and bar to the area.

Izakaya is expected to open this fall on the upper level near Morris Furniture.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya in a press release. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

The restaurant and bar will offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, the release stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome Izakaya to our already great selection of restaurants and dining options,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This is an exciting time of growth and expansion as we welcome Izakaya and focus on our long-term goals of providing a dynamic experience for guests of all ages.”

Smith is also the owner of Nani!?, a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokemon merchandise.

Grand opening details will be announced closer to the restaurant opening, the release said.

This announcement comes less than a month after The Mall at Fairfield Commons announced a new restaurant planning to open before Labor Day in the former space of Bravo. Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet will offer Japanese style dishes featuring raw and pure fresh seafood in addition to an all-you-can-eat Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill bowls.

For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or visit the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

