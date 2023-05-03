Anime-themed restaurant, bar to open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Izakaya is expected to open this fall on the upper level near Morris Furniture.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya in a press release. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”