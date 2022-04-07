Apartments, golf simulators, boutique bowling may be headed to old Dayton hotel

Developers said the project is dependent in part on receiving state historic preservation tax credits.

Demand for downtown housing continues to be very strong, but the urban core in recent years also has welcomed a variety of experience-focused venues and businesses offering entertainment like axe throwing, video game competitions, private painting parties and live performances.

A company called HDAA LLC recently purchased the 12-story Dayton Grand Hotel property at the southwest corner of West Third and South Ludlow streets. The hotel has been closed since at least late 2016.

Out-of-state asset management firm HDAA and development company Revive Living Developments LLC each have a 50% ownership stake in the new LLC, said Simon Burgess, a partner with Revive.

The former hotel property was slated to go up for sale at auction next month, but the partners closed on the purchase a few weeks ago and paid its delinquent taxes.

The new property owner shelled out $140,530 to pay off taxes through first half 2021, and they will owe $43,175 for second half of the year, according to the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office.

The new ownership and development team plan to create new “higher-end” market-rate housing, including a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units, Burgess said.

Units will have bright and modern finishes and stainless steel appliances, he said, and the building also is expected to have a pool, business center and club.

The new owners also want to open a new entertainment center with amenities, drinking and dining called Roar, which would have a Roaring 20s-type style.

Roar would occupy some of the hotel’s downstairs ballroom and event space and would feature duckpin bowling, a new steakhouse and multiple golf simulators that also have other games to play.

Roar in Winston-Salem has bowling, JL Caspers Prohibition Steakhouse and a food hall that is home to seven food concepts.

Roar’s Great Gatsby Golf Club has golf simulators and games like soccer, homerun derby, quarterback challenge, zombie dodgeball, carnival games, hockey, lacrosse and basketball.

Roar would occupy about 12,000 square feet of space, while a new restaurant will take about 4,000 square feet.

In recent years, downtown has added some new recreational and entertainment amenities.

Two Social, a bar that opened last year at 123 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District, offers axe-throwing, retro video games and other entertainment.

Connect E-Sports opened at 212 Wayne Ave. in the Wheelhouse building in late 2020. Customers can play video games with friends, strangers and online.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties moved into a space at 123 N. Ludlow St. in 2018, and the PNC Arts Annex opened down the street, at 10 N. Ludlow St, the same year.

The Levitt Pavilion Dayton, a free music venue, also celebrated its grand opening in 2018.

The Dayton Grand Hotel developers are seeking $5 million in state historic preservation tax credits, and Burgess says the project is unlikely to move forward without an award.

If the project were to win tax credits in the current funding round, construction could begin this fall and might last through the first quarter of 2024, Burgess said.

Two other Dayton projects also are seeking state tax credits, which are highly competitive.