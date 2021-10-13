Apply now! Cash prize at stake in Dayton’s 16th annual Gingerbread Homes contest

Downtown Dayton Partnership has put out the call for participants in the 16th annual Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest on Friday, Nov. 26 where entries will be voted on by the public during the Grande Illumination event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A limited number of participants will be selected to compete in the contest. Entries will be displayed in downtown Dayton. Anyone interested must complete an application by Friday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. to be considered. Applications can be filled out at docs.google.com.