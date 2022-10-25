Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar to open second location in Bellbrook

“My mom has a huge passion for Asian cuisine in general, not just Japanese cuisine,” Gabriela said. “She saw it as a good opportunity to continue evolving in her passion.”

Maria explained she is from Brazil where there is a large Japanese and Korean population.

“The culture is very rich there,” Gabriela said. “I think it was just from friends and meeting my father, who is Korean, that she really loved the culture and cuisine and became very interested in it.”

Maria said another reason she opened a second restaurant location was to create something to pass down to her children.

“It’s about creating a legacy and leaving a legacy for her family,” Gabriela added.

The Bellbrook location will have a full bar and additional appetizers and specials, Maria explained. She also said she is planning to offer a ladies night where there will be signature drinks or sushi rolls.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Maria explained she is excited to put a different twist on the new restaurant location and get to know new neighbors and customers.

“She just wants to provide the ultimate customer service experience,” Gabriela said. “Whether it comes to service, food or drinks, she just wants to really take care of the people of Bellbrook.”

Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, located at 4457 W. Franklin Street, is holding a soft opening 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The restaurant’s regular hours will begin Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.