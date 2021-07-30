Art in the City: Your guide to the downtown festival, which includes Arcade tours

“This event is a collaboration with our arts organizations, small businesses, and the artists themselves who will immerse downtown Dayton in activity, color, sound and energy,” Gudorf said.

Dayton will be brimming with originality during Art in the City, a free arts and cultural festival held throughout downtown Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 11 a.m. FILE PHOTO / 2019 Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

There is so much going on throughout the city it just might be impossible to take part in all the creativity — but who doesn’t enjoy a good challenge?

🎨 Help create a huge street mural during Chalk the Block on Second Street with artist Boy Blue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

🎨 Drop by the Talbott Tower and take part in giant canvas painting at Picture Perfect Paint Parties.

🎨 Join in a community stained glass window painting from noon until 4 p.m. in the Fire Blocks District.

🎨 Dress up with the Dayton Theatre Guild with professional props and costumes and have your picture taken.

🎨 The Schuster Center, the Wintergarden, the Plaza Stage and Levitt Pavilion will be a hub of activities and live music performances throughout the day.

🎨 An Artisan Market will fill Courthouse Square along with a beer garden, food trucks and a variety of live performances.

Arcade Festival

Fourth Street will close down for food vendors and more as guests with free, reserved tickets tour the first floor of Phase I of the Dayton Arcade.

Tickets for free timed tickets for the festival, can be found at www.arcadedayton.com under the events tab.

First Friday

Art in the City kicks off during First Friday, Aug. 6. Don’t miss the First Friday Art Hop at Front Street, fire dancers in the Oregon District or Bassel and the Supernaturals at the Levitt Pavilion.

Pickin’ in the Park with Joe’s Truck Stop and Barbaro will be at RiverScape from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the festivities a RiverScape muralist will do a series of live drawings of the organization’s animal ambassadors.

Drop by The Contemporary Dayton for the grand opening of three new exhibitions from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Map your day

More information about the AES Ohio Summer in the City Art in the City and a schedule and map for the event can be downloaded here.

Information tents can be found Saturday on Courthouse Square, the Levitt Pavilion and in the Oregon District.

Getting around town

You might need a ride to get around to see all the fun. The Flyer, a free shuttle, will transport visitors throughout the city making stops near the entertainment. For a more leisurely exploration stop by a Link Dayton Bike Share station for a ride.

Street parking will be free after 6 p.m. Friday and all weekend or park all day Saturday at the Oregon District Garage, 200 S. Jefferson St. for $1.

More information can be found on the Downtown Dayton Partnership website.

AES Ohio Summer in the City Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio (formerly DP&L), Dayton.com, the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Fifth Third Bank, The Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District, PNC, and the Eichelberger Foundation.