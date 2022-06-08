Artists being sought to brighten downtown Dayton with ArtWraps

If you’re a local artist looking to showcase your work or know someone who can create drawings that are out of this world, an opportunity to brighten downtown Dayton streetscapes is underway.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) and The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) are uniting for a special initiative titled ArtWraps. The project serves as an opportunity for a local artist to “wrap” utility boxes with their unique designs to be displayed for their community. Vinyl wraps will be installed as the first phase of the project.
Designs are intended to be vibrant and bold. While the artwork needs to be captivating, the heart of the design needs to focus on welcoming downtown and creating a friendly atmosphere. The art should be created to appeal to everyone who is a part of the Dayton community.
“Downtown Dayton is made up of so many vibrant and unique people,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership in a release. “Having our local artists help to transform these commonplace items into works of art really reflects the creativity and personality that we see in our community every day.”
In addition to offering a chance to beautify downtown, ArtWraps allows artists a chance to compete for commission and display their work.
Only up to 15 designs can be chosen, but up to three designs can be submitted in your entry. No more than one design per artist will be selected. If chosen, the artist will be awarded $500.
A wide variety of designs are being accepted. They can be representational or abstract and even include words or phrases.
Regardless of the design you chose, be sure it is unique, positive and can reflect the history of the community or activities to do in Dayton. For instance, a design revolving around your love for your favorite Broadway musical at the Schuster Center or canoeing on the Great Miami River.
Although you can represent your favorite Dayton activity, it certainly doesn’t have to. With your design the sky is the limit.
Any resident of Ohio that is within 50-miles of downtown Dayton can submit their work and residents of all skill levels and ages are able to apply.
Designs can be hand-drawn or digitally rendered, but all must be submitted through email. Keep in mind that utility boxes vary in size, so designs might be slightly adjusted or modified in order to fit.
Applicants under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature on their application. Applications will be open until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced during the week of July 4.
Time is ticking so make sure your designs are submitted before the deadline.
For more information about ArtWraps and how to enter go to https://www.downtowndayton.org/artwraps/.
