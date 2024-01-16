Arts and culture’s economic impact on Dayton region is highlight of upcoming event

National results of the “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6″ study include findings on 373 regions from every state in the nation and represent rural, suburban and large urban communities. Results show that what is most likely to bring people to a town is attending a cultural event.

“Vibrant arts communities attract visitors who spend money and help local businesses thrive. They also keep resident spending money local — a value-add that few industries can compete with,” the report states.

Arts and economic prosperity is essential to growth and sustainability.

“Nationally, the sector generated $151.7 billion of economic activity in 2022 — $73.3 billion in spending by arts and culture organizations and an additional $78.4 billion in event-related expenditures by their audiences. That economic activity supported 2.6 million jobs, provided $101 billion in personal income to residents, and generated $29.1 billion in tax revenue to local, state, and federal governments,” states the report.

The local report will be shared the morning of Jan. 23 at the Culture Works Town Hall Presentation in The Tank on the lower level of The Arcade. Reservations are required and may be made online at cultureworks.org/arts-and-economic-prosperity-6-aep6-study.

Event sponsors include the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Charles F. Kettering Foundation and the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Culture Works says it will host Randy Cohen, vice president of research for Americans for the Arts, in the Dayton/Springfield area for several presentations on the local study results.