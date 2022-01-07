ARTS UPDATE: Muse Machine postpones musical due to COVID concerns

“In its final stages of rehearsal, Muse Machine’s production of ‘The Addams Family’ looks fantastic. However, the Omicron surge has made it impossible to ensure the safety of the students or audiences, nor to successfully navigate inevitable absences,” noted organizers on the Muse website.

The principal cast includes Ben Anticoli as Gomez Addams, Isabel Rawlins as Morticia Addams, Griffin Greear as Uncle Fester, Via Mongelli as Grandma, Maggie Weckesser as Wednesday Addams, Elias Stienecker as Pugsley Addams, Luke Buell as Lurch, Jobe Vogelsong as Mal Beineke, Haley Hemmelgarn as Alice Beineke, Nick Abouzeid as Lucas Beineke, and Casen Kidd as Grim Reaper and the Moon.