ArtsGala 2021, Wright State’s celebration of student talent, cancelled for second year

“The mission of ArtsGala is to support our scholarship fund,” Warrington said. “By hosting an in-person event with all of the required safety measures, we would have incurred additional expenses that would have prevented us from raising as much money for the ArtsGala Scholarship Fund.”

The black-tie evening is dedicated to raising money for the university’s scholarship fund for its fine and performing arts students. The event has been held for two decades and typically raises $200,000 for student scholarships.

ArtsGala organizers have created other ways to raise money for the scholarship fund this year.

To encourage contributions the College of Liberal Arts partnered with Global Love Dayton to create a limited-edition snow globe featuring some of the most iconic buildings and landmarks on Wright State’s campus.

There will be 250 snow globes available for purchase with proceeds going directly to the ArtsGala Scholarship Fund. Snow globes are $125 each and can be pre-ordered online at wright.edu/snowglobes.

Snow globes will be available to pick up on campus in October, in time for the holiday season, or they may be shipped anywhere in the continental United States for an additional $10.

An online silent auction will also take place featuring student artwork and dining packages from local restaurants. More information on the silent auction will be announced in the coming weeks.

ArtsGala scholarship recipients and other students in the fine and performing arts will participate in a phonathon campaign, contacting previous ArtsGala patrons to thank them for their attendance at prior events and request their continued support of student scholarships.

Gifts to the ArtsGala Scholarship Fund can also be made online at wright.edu/artsgala.