Ashley’s Pastry Shop celebrates 41 years with free, discounted treats
Credit: Natalie Jones

34 minutes ago

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is celebrating 41 years of serving the Miami Valley today by offering free cupcakes and 41 cent glazed donuts.

“(Eight-and-a-half) months pregnant, 41 years ago we began our dream of owning our own business, the simple two words of thank you do not even begin to explain how grateful we are for all the support and loyalty the Miami Valley has shown to our family,” said owner Theresa Hammons. “We look forward to continue baking deliciousness for all to enjoy.”

The bakery has been a household name in Dayton for generations when it comes to donuts, cakes, cookies and other fresh pastries. Hammons said they are now serving four generations.

Her favorite part of owning the bakery is the “wonderful customers that have become our bakery family and choose and trust us to celebrate and share in their life’s special moments.”

“The smiles we are greeted with as they enter our store – it’s magic,” she said.

As for what’s next, Hammons said the shop will continue creating deliciousness and she encouraged the community to reach out if they have any new ideas. She also thanks her staff for all of their hard work each and every day.

“Baking is our passion and even though we scan the internet, cookbooks (and) food shows, the possibilities in the baking world are forever changing,” Hammons said. “Extra taste buds helping us is the best recipe to success.”

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Avenue in Oakwood, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shop accepts cash, check, Venmo and PayPal.

For today’s celebration, the cupcakes will be mini size and the 41 cent glazed donuts will have a limit of six. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website.

Credit: Submitted Photo

