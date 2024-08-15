Aullwood Birds and Brews event this weekend to feature live music, drinks

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
X

The Aullwood Farm in Dayton will be hosting a special “Birds and Brews” event this weekend. From 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17, guests will be able to get up close and personal with the birds of prey that call the farm home. There will also be food, drink and live entertainment.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

This event is only for ages 21 and older, and the dress code is summer casual. Pre-sale tickets are $25, and tickets at the door are $30.

A number of different breweries and food trucks will be in attendance. The list of participating businesses includes Full Circle Brewgarden, Pa’s Pork, Sorella Pizza, El Diablo Grill and more. Full size beers will be available to purchase from Bonbright Distributors.

Music for the event will be provided by classic rock group Rodney the Band.

“It’s going to be actually great weather so it’s a perfect night to be at the farm enjoying some wonderful food, great beer and great music” said Laurie Cothran, Senior Manager of development and finance at Aullwood. “Soak up nature, enjoy a ride on an electric golf cart, and enjoy time with friends!”

How to go

What: Aullwood Birds and Brews

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

More info: aullwood.audubon.org

In Other News
1
Dayton African American Cultural Festival is this weekend and it’s free...
2
DAYTON EATS: Liberty Center’s newest restaurants are ready to serve
3
Author who wrote about adoption journey has book launch Thursday at...
4
Wright State grad joins Nicole Scherzinger in Broadway’s ‘Sunset...
5
Tippapalooza celebrates 12th year of supporting local music

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top