Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market
Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market

Pumpkin pecan cake from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine and flowers from Consider the Lilies, both vendors at the 2nd Street Market in Dayton. Photo from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine Facebook page

By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market is set to close as owner Azra Kaurin has decided to retire after 22 years.

In an Aug. 18 Facebook post, Kaurin noted her sadness to leave a place she considered her “second home.”

“The staff, vendors, and our customers have become close friends over the past two decades at the market, where I was often the first to arrive and turn the lights on, and the last to leave at the end of the day,” the post said. “Azra’s Mediterranean started out with just a small folding table and one chair - with lots of hard work and a lot of time and love invested into this business together with my family, friends and staff ...”

Kaurin’s family is looking for someone to take over and continue her business with the same family recipes. A native of Bosnia, Kaurin has homemade recipes passed down from generations.

“I’m going to pass the recipes and I would like the new owner to continue doing this and serving the Dayton customers because we have a lot of loyal customers for more than two decades,” Kaurin said. “I have to first take care of myself and my health.”

Hours of operation for Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

