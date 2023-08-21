Bacon Fest 2023 announces winners

Pork’s best dish saw thousands flocking to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 19 to celebrate and enjoy the best salty, smoky, fatty and wonderful bacon-laced dishes.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Bacon Fest has been celebrating the best that bacon has to offer for a decade. The event recognizes dishes that put bacon on a pedestal thanks to culinary vision, preparation, skilled technique, quality ingredients and execution of incredible kitchen staff.

“Bacon is a universal dish and ingredient that brings people together,” said Amy Zahora, president of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) who said at the time she believed the crowds matched last year.

Not only were the robust crowds on hand helping judge the dishes, but so were a panel of judges, including this writer.

Best Dish, Best Dessert, Most Creative, Critic’s Choice, Most Baconlicious and People’s Choice for “Best Damn Bacon” were awarded.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Once again, the People’s Choice Award was given to 1776 Grill for their simple, straightforward and unpretentious bacon stuffed garlic toast grilled cheese that lived up to the festival’s motto — “everything is better with bacon.” This is a delicious simplistic dish that always seems to draw a line across the festival grounds and is a crowd favorite. Three ingredients — bread, cheese and bacon — come together under an umbrella of comfort bathed in garlic and butter. It’s a proven winner.

The Critic’s Choice Dish went to Coco’s Bistro’s smoked brisket sandwich with bacon jam and creamy slaw served with bacon-sriracha potato chips.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Best Dish from the judges was awarded to the best dishes that we tried complete courtesy of Rolling Indulgence. The food truck offered a complete bacon-infused meal consisting of maple bacon parmesan sweet potato fries, steak cheddar and bacon burger and Oreo bacon blast milkshake shots if you were smart enough to purchase all three.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The award for Most Creative went to Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Truck’s “The Elvis.” This special creation consisted of a chocolate peanut butter brownie topped with a maple drizzle on a scoop of banana pudding ice cream topped with plentiful chunks of bacon.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Best Creative dish was awarded to Gourmet Grub Shack for its chicken bacon jalapeno popper quesadilla that married a traditional quesadilla with a cheesy spicy jalapeno popper.

The Most Baconlicious dish came courtesy of Smokin’ Inferno with wonderful crispy sweet savory strips of smoked brown sugar bacon.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The event was cooking under the hot summer sun which didn’t seem to dissuade much of anyone.

After all, it’s bacon. And for anyone who loves it, it’s not a surprise.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.