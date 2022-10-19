Basil’s on Market unaffected for now after Alaska cancels snow crab season

“We will be in the same position we were before we secured what we secured,” Finkelstein said.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game also canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab season for the second year in a row.

According to an Oct. 10 story by Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton, the closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species in the aftermath of bleak summer population surveys.

“Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the conditions of the stock,” the department said in a statement announcing the snow crab cancellation.

The Seattle Times reported scientists are still researching the causes of the snow crab population collapse. They said the causes could include increased predation as well as stresses from the warmer water that caused crabs’ metabolisms to increase and could have led to starvation.

Finkelstein said he wasn’t shocked by the news because he had previously read market reports and knew the season had come up dry last year.

“There’s nothing else out there,” Finkelstein said. “That’s really where all the crab in the world comes from on the snow crab side. If it’s not there, we’re not eating crab again for a while.”

