Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on menu

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Do you think you have what it takes to make the ultimate burger? TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers competition has returned for its fourth year.

“From unusual updates on classic burgers to seemingly outrageous new concepts, TJ Chumps fans will both compete in and vote on the ultimate burger champion,” the restaurant said in a press release.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The restaurant said no topping is off limits as long as it’s edible. From calamari rings and fried jalapeno chips to peanut butter and honey, TJ Chumps wants you to submit your wild and delicious ideas.

“So break out the kitchen apron, get the creative burger juices flowing, and flex your culinary muscles...,” the release said.

The winner will receive a $500 TJ Chumps gift card and their burger recipe will be featured on TJ Chump’s menu for the entire month of February, the release said.

To enter, all you have to do is submit the name of your burger and the ingredients. A photo is optional.

Burger submissions begin today and are open until Dec. 31. Live voting for the top four burgers runs from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15. The winning burger recipe will be announced Jan. 18.

For more information or to submit your burger recipe, visit www.tjchumps.com/battle.

TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, is a family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg. The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

