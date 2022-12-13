Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral website no longer showed the Beavercreek restaurant as a Golden Corral location, but recently states the location is opening soon.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says, “Hear ye! Hear Ye!! Golden Corral Beavercreek is re-opening soon. We need our families back and new family members welcomed.”

The restaurant is also hiring dishwashers, food prep and meat cutters, according to the restaurant’s hiring page. Signs at the restaurant state there are open interviews from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When the restaurant posted on Facebook they were reopening, one of the posts had nearly 1,000 shares and 262 comments. Several people were tagging friends and family members in the news.

“This makes me so happy,” Jennifer Van Hoose wrote. “Golden has always been my favorite. Merry Christmas to me.”

“Awesome, hoping y’all would open back up,” Melina Messer said. “Seems a shame to have closed in the first place.”

“The only one we went to,” Mikie Anderson said. “I’m glad it’s coming back.”

A video on the restaurant’s Facebook page said they do not have an opening date yet but hope to reopen before Christmas.

Golden Corral’s first family steakhouse opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, according to the restaurant’s website. By the mid-1980s, the brand reinvented themselves by introducing their 11,000+ square-foot “Buffet & Grill” design.

Dayton.com has reached out to Golden Corral for more information on the Beavercreek location. We will update this story when more details are shared.