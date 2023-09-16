Beavercreek grad advances on Day 2 of ‘Jeopardy!’ Week 1 tournament, will return to ‘Second Chance’ later this fall

Hari Parameswaran, a 2019 Beavercreek High School graduate, dominated Day 2 of the “Jeopardy!” Week 1 finals of the quiz show’s “Second Chance” competition which aired Friday, Sept 15. He won $35,000 and will advance to the Champions Wildcard round later this fall.

The tournament offers former “Jeopardy!” contestants a chance to return to the game for a second go-round at becoming a champion. Parameswaran first appeared on April 28, 2021.

He faced Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, and David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia. At the end of the Thursday, Sept. 14 episode, the final scores were: Tucker: $19,600; Maybury: $6,728; and Parameswaran: $1,600.

On Friday’s episode, Parameswaran managed to deliver a strong comeback performance from the outset, garnering $6,800 at the end of the Jeopardy! round. Maybury followed closely with $6,400 and Tucker with $3,000.

During Double Jeopardy!, he found both Daily Doubles.

The clue in the category Trap:

“In World War I, the ‘Lost Battalion’ lacked food and medical supplies while trapped behind enemy lines in this forest.”

Answer: Argonne. Parameswaran guessed Ardennes.

However, he immediately rebounded by correctly responding to the clue in the category Thirst:

“Excessive thirst may be a symptom of high blood sugar, also known by this 13-letter name.”

Answer: hyperglycemia.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, he led with $19,200 followed by Maybury with $14,800 and Tucker with $7,800.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Astronomy:

“The only dwarf planet located in the inner solar system, it’s named for an ancient deity of planting and harvests.”

Answer: Ceres. Tucker responded Demeter but didn’t wager so she remained with $7,800, which brought her two-day total to $27,400. Maybury correctly answered Ceres and wagered $14,800, which raised his Day 2 score to $29,600, resulting in a two-day total of $36,328. Parameswaran also responded Ceres but wagered $16,000, which raised his Day 2 score to $35,200, resulting in a two-day total of $36,800. (The most he was eligible to win was $35,000). Maybury received $20,000 for finishing second and Tucker received $10,000 for finishing third.

During the interview segment, Parameswaran offered thanks to his family and friends for their support.

“First, my parents who have been with me pretty much all the way, helping me get here, asking thousands of hours worth of questions, without them I would not be here for sure,” he said. “Every trivia opponent and teammate I’ve played against – they all taught me so much. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Parameswaran attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in December 2022 with his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He resides in Cupertino, California, where he works as a hardware engineer.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN.

