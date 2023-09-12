BreakingNews
Beavercreek grad returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for ‘Second Chance’ competition

Hari Parameswaran, a 2019 Beavercreek High School graduate, will compete on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday, Sept. 13 as part of the quiz show’s “Second Chance” competition.

This tournament offers former “Jeopardy!” contestants a chance to return to the game for a second go-round at becoming a champion. Parameswaran first appeared on April 28, 2021.

“Hari was one of my third-grade students that I will always remember,” said Jo Ann Rigano, Beavercreek Board of Education President, in a news release. ”He was kind, compassionate, inquisitive, and highly intelligent. It was very apparent that he would be successful in whatever he chose to do.”

While attending Beavercreek Schools, Parameswaran was a member of the BHS tennis team and captain of the BHS academic and history bowl teams. In 2019 he was named National History Bowl Player of the Year and also served as a valedictorian.

After graduation, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in December 2022 with his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He resides in Cupertino, California, where he works as a hardware engineer.

On Wednesday’s episode, he will face Donna Vorreyer, a writer and retired educator from Willowbrook, Illinois, and Matt Wierman, an aerospace engineer from La Palma, California.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be back on ‘Jeopardy!,’ and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the many wonderful teachers who taught me at Beavercreek,” said Parameswaran. “I hope you all will tune in this Wednesday!”

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

