Beavercreek high schooler tutors students around the world through non-profit

John Wang, a junior at Beavercreek High School, is the chief marketing and advertising officer at Tutoring4All.

“I just really enjoy teaching,” Wang said. “Yeah, I just get this feeling of gratitude.”

Wang’s family, originally from China, moved around often before coming to the Dayton area from Boston about 10 years ago. A big part of the non-profit’s focus is to help international and immigrant students, like Wang, overcome learning barriers.

“Our dream is to eliminate the correlation between academic performance and wealth, one student at a time,” states the Tutoring4All website.

“The initial goal of the reason why Tutoring4All was launched is because of the difficulty, that we as immigrant students and international students know what it’s like to study in the US,” Wang said. “There’s (a) language barrier, so our initial goal was to help everyone.”

The non-profit now has tutors located in several countries including Turkey, Ghana and Kazakhstan among others. When a student joins the Tutoring4All server, they let the team know what kind of help they need, and what language they learn best.

According to Wang, the student will be matched with an appropriate tutor within 10 minutes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic kept many students at home, Wang said he believes it made their service all the more helpful. The organization will regularly get emails from students after they used the service to thank the tutors for their help while learning at home, Wang said.

There currently are no local students using Tutoring4All. However, Wang said he hopes to spread the word about the free resource to his Dayton peers.

“The knowledge of creating an impact is what motivates me,” Wang said.

Though he’s not yet certain on what he wants to pursue after high school, Wang said his involvement with Tutoring4All has made him interested in continuing a career in the education field.

To learn more about the organization or to get involved in their services, visit their website at https://tutoring4all.org/about-us/ or visit the organization’s Instagram page at tutoring4allorg.