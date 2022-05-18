dayton logo
X

Beavercreek pizza shop finds ‘perfect match’ in new owners

caption arrowCaption
Amy and Michael Jones have officially taken over ownership of the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road, as of Wednesday, May 18.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top