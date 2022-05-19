Beavercreek pizza shop finds ‘perfect match’ in new owners

She said when they met in college they both worked in the restaurant industry and even worked their way up to management.

“We’ve always liked something about the restaurant industry and we’ve always talked about owning a restaurant,” Amy said.

The pizza industry was always high on their list. When they found out former owners Teresa and J.R. Geraci were ready to retire, they knew it was exactly what they had been looking for considering pizza is “something local that everybody loves.”

The Geracis had owned the Beavercreek Pizza Dive since 2008.

Teresa said it wasn’t so much about selling the pizza shop. On the contrary, it was more about finding the perfect match for the community and their employees.

“You feel a big responsibility to find a good match and I think we found the perfect match in Michael and Amy,” Teresa said.

Caption A Buffalo Chicken Pizza at Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road. Credit: Submitted Photo

Teresa described the couple as “downright nice people” who are enthusiastic and have a lot of love for the store.

“We are so excited for them,” Teresa said.

Amy told Dayton.com when they moved here, Beavercreek Pizza Dive quickly became their favorite restaurant. Besides the New York Style Pizza, pretzels and sandwiches, she said the employees at the restaurant really make the experience worthwhile.

“We’re really excited about the relationships with the community, the relationships with the staff,” Amy said. “The staff here, they are so amazing. They are such a dynamic group of individuals and they work so well together.”

As the Geracis begin to focus on spending more time with their grandchildren, Teresa said in between tears, “We are so grateful. The pizza store brought so many people into our lives that are friends.”

She added that Beavercreek seeks out and supports local and they are forever grateful.

Not much will change at the pizza shop, but they plan to try out and test new items, Amy said. This includes bringing back the Monday night buffet, where customers can try different pizzas by the slice.

The Beavercreek Pizza Dive has transitioned to a new POS (point of sale) system. When customers order online, they will now order through a site called Square. There is also an app, Amy said.

Caption Pretzel Bites at Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road. Credit: Submitted Photo

“We really love this community and we want this to be a great experience all around,” Amy said.

She added that she really appreciates everyone for making this a seamless transition and encourages customers to reach out with questions or concerns.

Beavercreek Pizza Dive is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, carryout, pick-up and curbside service. For more information about the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, visit www.beavercreekpizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.