Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend

The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will take place Sept. 10-11 featuring over 250 vendors. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Part of Dayton-Xenia Road will be shut down this weekend to make room for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival.

The stretch of road between N. Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive will be lined with over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food, special services and more. Some vendors will be set up in areas just off the main drag.

Festivalgoers can expect lots of kettle corn, flavored popcorn and other popcorn inspired treats from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In years past, the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has offered interesting takes on popcorn, including cheesy popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream and popcorn burgers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody out and having a great community event,” said Ben Guthrie, president of the festival committee.

Guthrie said the festival is a great family-friendly event offering something for everyone. There will be a variety of children’s games set up right in the center of the festival, a beer garden near the kid’s area and an entertainment stage next to the Kroger Fuel Center.

The festival will also feature a 5k Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Each year the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival honors a community member with the title of “Head Kernel.” This year’s honoree is Doug Lloyd, president of Beavercreek Community Theatre.

Guthrie said Lloyd is known for being a longtime city employee who helped support the festival through street maintenance. He added Lloyd helped design the current festival logo.

Festival parking is available at select parking lots along N. Fairfield Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, Meadow Bridge Drive and Rodenbeck Drive from some businesses that are closed on the weekends.

There will once again be a free shuttle service and parking available at the Beaver Valley Center parking lot off of Seajay Drive. Free parking is also available at Main Elementary School and Beavercreek High School. Free bicycle parking will be available near Pet Supplies Plus.

For more information about the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

