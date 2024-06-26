Beavercreek woman says retirement is an opportunity to do more

Explore More In Your Prime content

They live in Beavercreek.

“Does anyone fully retire?” she said. “There are so many opportunities to volunteer that I haven’t had time to do. I’ll probably be busier.”

After retirement, Killingsworth plans to continue her volunteer efforts with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association, which has nearly 120 volunteers. She has served as the president for about six years, and served on the board for 15 years.

Killingsworth started volunteering in pet therapy in 2001 after her family adopted a Great Pyrenees.

“They are gentle giants, and she started eating the couches when she was a year old,” Killingsworth said. “I said she needed a job because they are working dogs. I saw an ad, and it started there. It is my passion. If you’re a dog lover, it’s the best.”

Killingsworth’s family includes two rescues: a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees named Tucker, and an 8-year-old Great Pyrenees/Poodle mix, named Poppy.

Currently Killingsworth volunteers once a month at the Ronald McDonald house and also at Safety Town in Beavercreek. She noted the pet therapy group has members who volunteer at almost every major hospital.

“We did a library program for teens in Kettering,” she added. “We get a lot of requests in the summer. If they ask us, we come!”

Killingsworth encourages everyone to find a project they love and get involved. She said she wears many hats as the group’s president, from organizing events to teaching classes and mentoring. The group’s main upcoming event is Pet Fest, which will be held Oct. 12 at Delco Park in Kettering.

“You have to make the effort. People aren’t going to come knock on your door, you have to be proactive in your own life,” she said. “That’s why I loathe to stop working, I enjoy the interaction with the kids and other teachers. I will fulfill that with something else. You have to make opportunities and they’re out there.”

We asked Killingsworth to tell us about herself:

Hometown: Illinois

Spouse name and number of years married/number children, grandchildren: I was married for 51 years before my husband, Donald, passed in October of 2022. I have two children and one granddaughter.

Favorite memory of your hometown: Everyone seemed to know each other. No secrets in a small town.

How has aging affected your daily life: It takes me longer to get things completed and I am not as strong as I used to be. I am a teacher and I plan to retire after next school year.

How do you stay fulfilled in retirement: My work is very fulfilling, as well as my volunteerism with Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. I currently have two certified dogs that I visit with.

Biggest challenge of being a senior citizen: You often become invisible to the rest of the population. You are not valued for your knowledge or experience. As a senior you are often taken advantage by workman and other people that you need to pay for a service.

Biggest reward of being a senior citizen: You don’t care about people’s opinion of you so much and there is the freedom to say and do as you please.

Most satisfying part about life today: You get to see that you raised your children up to be good people.

What does the future hold for you: In the future as I retire, I hope I can continue to volunteer with pet therapy and hopefully always have a dog or two by my side.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Do not retire too soon. If you have a job that you love you do not have to retire in order to have time to do the things you love. You are already doing it.

