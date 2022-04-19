Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival returns this weekend

5K Race

Race will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. Registration will take place at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Pierre Education Center, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Rd next to Bellbrook High School. This new course will end with a 3/4 lap around the track in the Miami Valley South Stadium.

Beer Garden and Live Bands

Beer and Wine Garden will be offered Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment includes Britches Down (Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Spungewurthy (Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Bellbrook Garden Club

Inside the Bellbrook Garden Club’s tent, check out information on native plants as well as invasive pests and plants. Winning artwork from local students in the club-sponsored 2022 Earth Day Poster Contest will be exhibited as well.

Children’s Activities

Face painting and carnival games will be free for kids of all ages Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Citizen of the Year Award

The 4 BellbrookSugarcreek School Nurses will be honored for their service during the pandemic. The group consists of Laura Guess, Eileen Malas, Kimberli Blaschak, and Anna Valley.

Crafts

Approximately 75 booths will be displayed from an assortment of vendors offering tie-died clothing, sauces, jellies, pickles, soaps, candles, jewelry, and more.

Dog Show

The 15th annual SMF Dog Show is Friday at 6:30 p.m. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. behind Sugarcreek Elementary. The categories are cutest puppy (12 months and younger), cutest dog (over 12 months), smallest, largest, best costume, best butt wiggle, and silly dog tricks. Each category will award a first, second and third prize trophy. There is also a Best of Show winner awarded from each of the other categories’ First Place winners. All winning dogs will be invited to participate in Saturday’s parade.

Combined Shape Caption Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Entertainment

All entertainment is free and takes place at Bellbrock Park and in the front parking lot of the Sugarcreek Township Fire Station. On Saturday, featured acts include Bellbrook Dance Academy, Bellbrook High School’s preview of “The Addams Family,” Bellbrook Jazz Band, and a Sugarcreek Township Fire Department extrication.

Food

All sorts of foods will be offered along Main Street from hamburgers to ice cream so you’re encouraged to come hungry.

Parade

The parade begins along West Franklin Street on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Parade participants include Sugar Maple Sweetheart and Attendants, local groups, horses, the Dog Show winners, antique cars, and the Bellbrook High School Marching Band among others.

The Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit sugarmaplefestival.com.