Bellbrook wine cellar and bistro to close this week, looking for new owners

Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro, a boutique establishment in Bellbrook featuring wines not typically found in your local grocery store, has announced on its Facebook page that its set to close Wednesday, July 13.
Owners Greg and Melanie Zemore said they will open at 4 p.m. like normal on Wednesday with a limited menu. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., they will offer all you can eat food and wine for $55, while supplies last.
“A thank you to all the great friends we have made through these last 6 plus years,” the post said. “We hope you can join us as we close this chapter of our lives.”
Maria Taylor, real estate consultant at Keller Williams Realty Advisors, confirmed the business and its assets are still for sale.
“We do have offers, but nothing set in stone at this point,” Taylor said.
The business, located at 4457 State Route 725, originally opened in 1999 under the name Cindy’s Wine Cellar. The second owner changed the name to Cuvée Wine Bar and Cellar. The business continued to operate under this name through the third and fourth owners.
The Zemores purchased the business in 2016 because of Greg’s love for wine and his passion for expressing creativity with the food he presents. He explained he wanted to open a restaurant where he could create his own vision rather than follow someone else’s vision.
The couple changed the name to Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro when they bought the business. They previously told Dayton.com they are ready to retire.
“We love this restaurant and the friends we have made since owning it. However, we are ready to slow down now, and we are ready to spend more time with each other and our families,” they previously said.
Over the last few years, the Zemores said they have enjoyed becoming friends with their customers and watching their business grow through the addition of a kitchen. They are hoping a new owner will continue to grow the business.
For more information about Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro, visit their Facebook page. If you are interested in owning the business, contact Taylor by phone at 937-609-2421 or by email MariaTaylor.Ohio@gmail.com.
