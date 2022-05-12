Bellbrook wine cellar, bistro looking for new owners to carry on concept

A boutique wine cellar and bistro in Bellbrook that features wines not typically found in your local grocery store is looking for a new owner to carry on their concept.
The owners of Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro, Greg and Melanie Zemore, are ready to retire.
“We love this restaurant and the friends we have made since owning it, however, we are ready to slow down now and we are ready to spend more time with each other and our families,” the owners said.
The business, located at 4457 State Route 725, originally opened in 1999 under the name Cindy’s Wine Cellar. The second owner changed the name to Cuvée Wine Bar and Cellar. The business continued to operate under this name through the third and fourth owners.
The Zemores purchased the business in 2016 because of Greg’s love for wine and his passion for expressing creativity with the food he presents. He explained he wanted to open a restaurant where he could create his own vision rather than follow someone else’s vision.
They ended up changing the name to Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro when they bought the business.
Over the last few years, the Zemores said they have enjoyed becoming friends with their customers and watching their business grow through the addition of a kitchen. They are hoping a new owner will continue to grow the business.
“We are looking for someone to carry on the concept. It is a nice location and a great space for another family-owned business to find good wine, good food and good friends,” the owners said.
Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro is for sale for $95,000 including its assets.
“We hope this location stays open and prospers and remains the ‘go to’ place for your get-togethers,” the owners added.
For more information about Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro, visit www.zemores.com. If you are interested in owning the business, call Maria Taylor from Keller Williams Realty Advisors at 937-609-2421 or email MariaTaylor.Ohio@gmail.com.
