Belle of Dayton Distillery announces sale date for Detrick 4-Grain Rye Whiskey

Since Belle of Dayton Distillery opened in 2014 it has been racking up recognition and awards for its small batch artisanal spirits.

Whiskey Consensus just gave their upcoming Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey Batch 4 release a 9.1 out of 10 for nose, palate, finish, complexity and value. And folks know locally just how good this is.

The distillery’s recent Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon sold out in 60 seconds when it launched on May 1. The only place to try it if you didn’t get lucky enough to get a bottle is at the Van Buren Room.

If you love whiskey mark your calendar for July 10 at 10 a.m. when they put their Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey Batch 4 up for sale online at www.BelleofDayton.com.

Pre-prohibition, Detrick Distilling Co. sold double copper distilled rye whiskey in Dayton under Registered Distillery No. 60, 10th Ward. Founder Frank Detrick’s motto: “While we live, let’s live.”

Inspired by the ambition of this long-ago spirit, the LaSelle Brothers — Mike, Murphy and Tim — ventured to create whiskey. Drawing naturally filtered, mineral-rich water from the area’s Great Miami Valley aquifer, they mashed in a rare grain bill of traditional rye, white corn, wheat and malted barley.

The intricate flavor and full-bodied texture was preserved by slow pot distillation and aged in hand-toasted, white oak casks. Nearly a decade in the making and relieving a century of anticipation, Belle of Dayton Distillery proudly brings back Detrick Fine Whiskies, the first rye whiskey made in Dayton since Prohibition.

This is a true “small batch” whiskey, made from just four barrels. It is bottled at 104 proof and carries a retail price of $70 USD.

“The overwhelming support from our Dayton community has made our dream a reality and the fun has just begun,” said Mike about the latest release.