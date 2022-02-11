BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before gameday

There’s been a bounty of excitement leading up to the big day this Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Restaurants are featuring special Bengals deals, bars are crafting unique Bengals-inspired cocktails, watch parties are being planned and people are even freshening-up on their Cincinnati Bengals knowledge. Here’s the rundown of the latest Bengals coverage from Dayton.com:
>>🐯Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate Bengals
In Other News
1
Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council
2
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider quits day job
3
Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions
4
NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: Celebrate with the Best of Dayton winners
5
Dayton’s scenic trail network receives national recognition
About the Author