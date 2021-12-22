Best friends, artists open shared studio space with night and day visions

Haus of Sequins, owned by Cox, is an eye-catching vintage fashion wares studio soaked in pink from floor to ceiling with touches of Dolly Parton — Cox’s inspiration — in every corner. Over the years, two rooms in Cox’s home have been transformed into closets to hold her fashion finds from thrifting adventures, estate sales and online hunts.

“I think when I have people come in, I want them to try on things they wouldn’t normally try on, I want them to get out of their comfort zone,” Cox said. “That’s why I set up the photo wall in here, as well. So, not only are you looking at clothes, you can come in and take fun photos and see yourself in it and have a good time in whatever you’re wearing.”

Caption Haus of Sequins, owned by Sabrina Cox, and Haus of Sable, owned by Leslea Hipp, is a brand new, conjoined, retail art and fashion studio inside the 300 Front Street building at 2220 E. 3rd Street in Dayton. Credit: Staff Caption Haus of Sequins, owned by Sabrina Cox, and Haus of Sable, owned by Leslea Hipp, is a brand new, conjoined, retail art and fashion studio inside the 300 Front Street building at 2220 E. 3rd Street in Dayton. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Cox has found she has a secret talent of putting together fashion pieces that don’t typically pair well. With Cox’s touch, the pieces become a campy wardrobe fit for the vintage runway.

Even if a customer comes in and doesn’t find something to buy, Cox said she’s just as happy for them to come in and let her outfit them in something they wouldn’t otherwise pick out.

In addition, Cox and Hipp have only been pursuing their respective artistic endeavors for a few years. Cox is also the general manager at Tender Mercy, downtown’s underground, upscale cocktail lounge. In the past year, Hipp has been a guest artist at the lounge several times and has done live paintings of members of the Gem City Burlesque.

“I turned 30 and I just had this epiphany that if what I was doing didn’t make me happy, I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Cox said. “And watching Leslea start to express herself made me want to do it, too.”

Hipp has been a longtime bartender in the Oregon District. Since picking up her painting tools a few years ago, pieces of her work have become artistic focal points in a number of Dayton bars and businesses.

Haus of Sable is a celebration of the dark. Hipp’s personality and creative style is expressed in every ounce of the room — from the deer-hooved lamp to the death trap wall décor and displayed taxidermy. It’s a space for visitors to come and get to know her work.

There’s also a mid-1800s fainting couch that sits as an open invitation for Hipp’s friends and visitors to relax, read a book or listen to a podcast as she works on her next piece.

Hipp’s studio will showcase current prints for sale and will serve as a meeting space for clients to meet her and discuss commissioned work.

The dark and moody Haus of Sable and the loud and over-accessorized Haus of Sequins could not be more opposite. However, the Yin and Yang of the two studios is almost pleasing to the eye and complimentary, Hipp and Cox agreed. Both studios have seen crossover traffic from customers who originally came to visit one, then were drawn into the other and vice versa.

“Anyone that comes in here just needs to open up and just let her put something on them because it works every time,” Hipp said.

Both studios will have websites after January, but for now, keep up to date with special hours and make appointments by following their Instagram pages at instagram.com/hausofsequins and instagram.com/hausofsable/. Both studios will have open hours during every First Friday and Third Sunday at Front Street, and also by appointment.