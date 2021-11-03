BEST OF DAYTON: 10 hottest races with less than a week of voting left

In the final week of Best of Dayton, some races have come on strong in voting.
Several contests are getting more action than early in the contest, outside of the usual popular contests like Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream, Best Breakfast and Best Bakery.
Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.
Here’s a look at the 10 hottest contests in Best of Dayton by recent action:
Best Golf Course
Finalists: Heatherwoode Golf Club, NCR Country Club, Yankee Trace
Best Local Photographer
Finalists: Jan Underwood, Jess Rene’ Photos, Kevin Lush Photography
Best Bank or Credit Union
Finalists: Day Air Credit Union, PNC Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best Auto Repair
Finalists: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center, Redline Motorworks, USA Tire
Best Vet
Finalists: Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic, Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat, Suburban Veterinary Clinic
Best Pet Grooming
Finalists: Doggie Styles Day Spa, GroomingDales Pet Salon & Day Spa, Wash Your Dog
Best Jewelry Store
Finalists: Draped In Jewelry by Crystal, Elizabeth Diamond Company, James Free Jewelers
Best Sandwich
Finalists: Cuban - McNasty’s Food Truck, The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli, War Pig - The Drunken Waffle
Best Hair Salon
Finalists: 252 West Salon & MedSpa, Square One Salon & Spa, The Red Salon, The Salon on Rahn
Best Burger
Finalists: Crooked Handle Brewing Co., McNasty’s, Slyder’s Tavern
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Beer, Breweries and Nightlife
» Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation
» Restaurants, Dishes and Sweet Treats
» Shopping and Services
About the Author