dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: 10 hottest races with less than a week of voting left

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Know
By Staff Report
38 minutes ago

In the final week of Best of Dayton, some races have come on strong in voting.

Several contests are getting more action than early in the contest, outside of the usual popular contests like Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream, Best Breakfast and Best Bakery.

Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here’s a look at the 10 hottest contests in Best of Dayton by recent action:

Best Golf Course

Finalists: Heatherwoode Golf Club, NCR Country Club, Yankee Trace

Best Local Photographer

Finalists: Jan Underwood, Jess Rene’ Photos, Kevin Lush Photography

Best Bank or Credit Union

Finalists: Day Air Credit Union, PNC Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union

Best Auto Repair

Finalists: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center, Redline Motorworks, USA Tire

Best Vet

Finalists: Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic, Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat, Suburban Veterinary Clinic

Best Pet Grooming

Finalists: Doggie Styles Day Spa, GroomingDales Pet Salon & Day Spa, Wash Your Dog

Best Jewelry Store

Finalists: Draped In Jewelry by Crystal, Elizabeth Diamond Company, James Free Jewelers

Best Sandwich

Finalists: Cuban - McNasty’s Food Truck, The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli, War Pig - The Drunken Waffle

Best Hair Salon

Finalists: 252 West Salon & MedSpa, Square One Salon & Spa, The Red Salon, The Salon on Rahn

Best Burger

Finalists: Crooked Handle Brewing Co., McNasty’s, Slyder’s Tavern

In Other News
1
New Starbucks to open inside Schuster Center
2
Election Day freebie: Free coffee near Centerville with ‘I Voted’...
3
Attention foodies! Don’t overlook this Dayton drive-thru salad shop
4
PHOTOS: Dayton Dia de Muertos Parade & Celebration
5
Fifth Street Brewpub to host farewell celebration for beloved general...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top