Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories after the first week of voting

Best of Dayton Unique Places to Shop

3 hours ago

We’re one week into voting for this year’s Best of Dayton, and we’re already seeing heavy voting, especially at the top.

With more than 175 categories, our contest this year is covering all parts of life in the region. We ran the numbers this morning for the categories that have seen the most votes collected so far.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day in each category. So let us know your favorites!

Here’s a look at the Top 20 most-voted categories, with their finalists:

Best Donut Shop

Bear Creek Donuts

Bill’s Donut Shop

Donut Palace

Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan the Donut Man

The Donut Haus Bakery

Best Pizza

Dewey’s Pizza

Flying Pizza

Joe’s Pizzeria

Marion’s Piazza

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Pizza Bandit

Best Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

Jubie’s Creamery

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

What’s The Scoop

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Grocery Store

ALDI

Dorothy Lane Market

Dot’s Market

Gem City Market

Kroger

Trader Joe’s

Best Breakfast

Butter Cafe

First Watch

George’s Family Restaurant

Tank’s Bar and Grill

The Blue Berry Café

The Brunch Club

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Cassano’s Pizza King

Jet’s Pizza

Joe’s Pizzeria

Marion’s Piazza

Oregon Express

Ron’s Pizza

Best Chocolates

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

Esther Price Candies

Friesinger’s Fine Chocolates

Muddy Goose Coffee Co.

Speakeasy Sweets

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Best Italian Food

Franco’s

Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

Mamma DiSalvo’s

Spaghetti Warehouse

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Troni’s Italian Restaurant

Best Mexican Food

Chiapas Mexican Grill

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria Mixteca

Best Bakery

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

Dorothy Lane Market

Good Hands Bread Co.

The Cakery

The Neighborhood Nest

Best BBQ

City Barbeque

Company 7 BBQ

Fatback’s Barbecue

Hickory Bar-B-Q

Hickory River Smokehouse

Smokin Bar-B-Que

Best Fine Dining

Florentine Restaurant

Oakwood Club

Pine Club

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Sueño

The Paragon Supper Club

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen

Chick-fil-A

Corner Kitchen

Loose Ends Brewing

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Best Family Restaurant

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

George’s Family Restaurant

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Ozu852

The Root Beer Stande

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Best Place to Buy Meats

Copey’s Butcher Shop

Dorothy Lane Market

Dot’s Market

Landes Fresh Meats

Sparks Meats

Zink Meat Market of Franklin

Best Brunch

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Corner Kitchen

First Watch

Lily’s Dayton

Loose Ends Brewing

The Blue Berry Café

Best Coffee Shop

Boston Stoker Coffee Co.

Cafe 19

Ghostlight Coffee

Press Coffee Bar

Reza’s

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Best Chinese Food

China Cottage

CJ Chan

North China

Ozu852

Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

Sky Asian Cuisine

Best Desserts

Cherry House Cafe

Dorothy Lane Market

Laura’s Cookies

Loose Ends Brewing

Simply Decadent

The scRUMptious Dessert

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

Florentine Restaurant

Loose Ends Brewing

Marion’s Piazza

Ozu852

Pine Club

The Root Beer Stande

