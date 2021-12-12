BEST OF DAYTON: Celebrate the 2021 winners in our special ePaper section

We’re celebrating the 2021 Best of Dayton winners with a special 28-page section.
The contest, hosted by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, took it more than 277,000 votes from people in the Dayton community to name winners in 100 contests from food to drinking to shopping to living life in the region.
That section is available FREE in our digital ePaper.
CLICK HERE to view the full section.
The full winners lists were also published on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Here are some examples of how the section looks:
