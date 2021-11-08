dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Last day to vote! How to have your say

What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

By Staff Report
3 hours ago

It’s the last day to vote in Best of Dayton!

We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of votes in our 100 contests, and we’re so close to picking the area’s favorites.

So, get voting through midnight tonight!

1. Click here to open the voting page

2. Explore the contests you want to vote for

First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.

3. Enter your vote

Click “Vote” next to your selection. If it’s your first vote of the day, you may be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can vote).

You can vote up to once per day per contest, so vote in as many contests as you’d like each day.

Need any help on where to point your votes? Here are some of our most popular contests throughout Best of Dayton:

Best Donuts

Best Pizza Restaurant

Best Ice Cream

Best Breakfast

Best Bakery

Best Brunch

