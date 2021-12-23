Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: Rose Music Center continues growing with another big summer coming

Springfield native John Legend brought his Bigger Love tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The War and Treaty opened up the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
caption arrowCaption
Springfield native John Legend brought his Bigger Love tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The War and Treaty opened up the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

Rose Music Center at The Heights canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what a difference a year makes.

caption arrowCaption
People lined up outside the Rose Music Center for free coronavirus testing. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

People lined up outside the Rose Music Center for free coronavirus testing. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
caption arrowCaption
People lined up outside the Rose Music Center for free coronavirus testing. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

As music fans celebrated the return of live performance this past summer after the lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, the Huber Heights venue has not only been named Best Concert Venue but Best Place to Hear Live Music in this year’s Best of Dayton contest.

The Rose hosted 26 shows between July 16 and Oct. 26. In fact, six concerts sold out: 3 Doors Down, Brantley Gilbert, REO Speedwagon, Keith Sweat, John Legend and ZZ Top.

“After coming off of almost 18 months without live music, people were just ready to get back out and see their favorite artists again,” said Rosemarie Moehring, director of marketing for Rose Music Center. “We were fortunate as well to be an outdoor, open-air venue. We did not have to do social distancing or limited capacity but we still had hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue and wearing a mask was a patron’s choice and not a venue mandate.

“In the summer, the timing was right and people just wanted to get out and start living again.”

Situated off Interstate 70 at 6800 Executive Boulevard, Rose Music Center is a 4,200-seat, fully covered amphitheater owned by the city of Huber Heights and managed by MEMI-Music and Event Management, Inc. Completed in 2015, the venue has delivered a diverse array of acts catering to various genres from country, rock and pop to soul, hip-hop and R&B. In fact, Rose Music Center received a 2020 nomination for Outdoor Venue of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“The Rose was designed for the fan experience,” Moehring said. “There’s really not a bad seat in the house. And the aesthetics – the number of concession stands, the number of restrooms, the VIP season ticket area – add to the (enjoyment) of giving the concertgoer the best experience they’ve ever had. We also strive to get the best entertainment, which has been proven in the number of sold out shows, and with the positive feedback we’ve received from concertgoers and the community, it checks all the boxes overall.”

And the venue adds to the character of the area around it.

“When it comes to the identity of Huber Heights, a city that’s only been around for 40 years, the Rose really put us on the map,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore. “The venue is critical for us. People come to Huber Heights from all over the country. It’s such a great space from its layout to the fact that it’s covered so even if there is inclement weather you can still enjoy a concert.”

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Rose Music Center awarded $3.8M in federal shuttered venue funds

Gore also noted the Rose generated a net profit of $1.1 million for the city this year.

“It could not be a better venue for the city,” Gore said. “It generates money that goes directly into our general fund we use to spend for other areas in the city, including our parks department, so it’s a really great thing for our residents. Developers, restauranteurs and entrepreneurs are also interested in the Executive Boulevard area so having the venue there helps in terms of being an economic growth engine.”

Looking ahead, audiences can anticipate five shows already scheduled for the 2022 season, including Air Supply (July 16), Goo Goo Dolls (Aug. 3) and Ted Nugent (Aug. 11).

“In 2022, we’re expecting to have one of the busiest concert seasons we’ve seen in a very long time,” Moehring said. “The tours looking to go out next year are holding dates to book shows. People are going to have an opportunity to see a lot of artists at Rose Music Center. Some favorites will return but we’ll also have a lot of new artists who haven’t been through this market yet that people will be excited to see.”

Rose Music Center at The Heights

First Place: Best Concert Venue

First Place: Best Place to Hear Live Music

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

937-610-0288

rosemusiccenter.com

In Other News
1
How to recycle your holiday tree to help conservation efforts
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 16, Dayton native fell short in final...
3
PHOTOS: Dayton’s gorgeous Arcade reborn in 2021
4
Best friends, artists open shared studio space with night and day...
5
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top