BEST OF DAYTON: Voting is open! Here’s how to get involved starting today

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Know
2 hours ago

It’s time to tell us who’s the Best of Dayton!

We’re looking for your help in picking the best in the area in 100 contests, from food to drinks to services and more, and the voting starts today.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

After a nomination period, we chose the finalists based heavily on how many nominations a person or place received.

You can vote once per day per contest using your email, and we’ve given you 22 days to vote.

How to vote

1. Click here to open the voting page

2. Explore the contests you want to vote for

First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.

3. Enter your vote

Click “Vote” next to your selection. If it’s your first vote of the day, you may be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can vote).

You can vote up to once per day per contest, so vote in as many contests as you’d like each day.

The timeline

» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8

» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12

