BEST OF DAYTON: When can I start voting?

We’re going through your tens of thousands of nominations to choose the finalists in each of our 100 contests, and voting will debut on Monday at Dayton.com/best-of-dayton and DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton. The voting period will last for three weeks, through Monday, Nov. 8.

We’ll give you multiple finalists in each contest, and you pick your vote. You’ll be able to vote once per day per contest, and we want to hear from you often so we know the community’s favorites.