BEST OF DAYTON: Which Asian food is the best in town?

Panang curry with seafood from Thai 9 located in Dayton's Oregon District. Staff photo by Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

By Staff Report
20 minutes ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Asian Food category.

Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Asian Food contest:

First place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

Second place: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-434-2622

Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-949-9883

Honorable mention: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia

937-898-3860

Now go explore the other winners in the links below.

