BEST OF DAYTON: Which Asian food is the best in town?

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Asian Food category.
Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Asian Food contest:
First place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
Second place: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-434-2622
Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-949-9883
Honorable mention: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia
937-898-3860
Now go explore the other winners in the links below.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
About the Author