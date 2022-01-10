BEST OF DAYTON: Which bakery is the best in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular is the Best Bakery category, which in addition to the top three finishers, named two honorable mentions.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Bakery contest:
First place: elé Cake Co.
810 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
1279 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
Second place: Boosalis Baking and Cafe
175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
937-424-0636
Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Oakwood
937-293-1719
Honorable mention: RachelBakes & Co
2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
937-426-2100
Honorable mention: The Neighborhood Nest
313 W. Main St., Fairborn
937-902-3515
