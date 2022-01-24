Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Which BBQ is the best in town?

City Barbeque. (Source: City Barbeque Facebook)

City Barbeque. (Source: City Barbeque Facebook)

What to Know
By Staff Report
3 hours ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best BBQ category.

Here’s a look at the winners in the Best BBQ contest:

First place: City Barbeque

6549 Miller Lane, Vandalia

2330 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Second place: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-2777

Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue

1334 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-254-7427

