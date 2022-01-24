BEST OF DAYTON: Which BBQ is the best in town?

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best BBQ category.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Here’s a look at the winners in the Best BBQ contest:
First place: City Barbeque
6549 Miller Lane, Vandalia
2330 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
5 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Second place: Company 7 BBQ
1001 S. Main St., Englewood
937-836-2777
Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue
1334 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-254-7427
