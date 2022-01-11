Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Which Italian restaurant is the best in town?

What to Know
By Staff Report
2 hours ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Italian Restaurant category.

Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Italian Restaurant contest:

First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

937-299-5831

Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-293-9133

Third place: Franco’s

824 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-222-0204

