BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular is the Best Chocolates, which was tightly contested between three finalists.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Here’s a list of the winners and placers in the Best Chocolates contest.
Best Chocolates
First place: Esther Price Candies
1709 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-253-2121
Second place: Winans Chocolate + Coffee
11 area locations
Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville
937-436-5066
In Other News
1
IT’S BACK: Dayton Ale Trail 2022 passports now available, 2 new...
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive
3
Former Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill
4
Dayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ champ says she was robbed
5
ARTS UPDATE: Regional theatre postpones season due to COVID concerns
About the Author