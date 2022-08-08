dayton logo
Best of Dayton: Winners and placers in our Food, Dining & Drinking categories from 2021

What to Know
1 hour ago

Best of Dayton is back, and each year our categories for all things food, dining and drinking are among the most popular.

As this year’s contest begins, we pulled out our winners and placers in the categories in Food, Dining & Drinking.

We’ve added even more categories this year, including: Best Buffet, Best Desserts, Best Grocery Store, Best Natural Food Store, Best Place to Buy Meats, Best Seafood and more.

Here are our winners and placers from the Food, Dining & Drinking categories in 2021.

Best Appetizer

Winner:

Cooper's Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls

Second place:

Bullwinkle's Hash Puppies

Third place:

Bennett's Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Best Bakery

Winner:

ele Cake Co.

Second place:

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

Third place:

Ashley's Pastry Shop

Honorable mention:

RachelBakes & Co

Honorable mention:

The Neighborhood Nest

Best BBQ

Winner:

City Barbeque

Second place:

Company 7 BBQ

Third place:

Fatback's Barbecue

Best Breakfast

Winner:

The Blue Berry Cafe

Second place:

Tank's Bar and Grill

Third place:

First Watch

Best Brunch

Winner:

The Blue Berry Cafe

Second place:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Third place:

Lily's Dayton

Honorable mention:

First Watch

Best Burger

Winner:

Slyder's Tavern

Second place:

McNasty's

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best Chicken Sandwich

Winner:

Chick-fil-A

Second place:

Nick's Restaurant

Third place:

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Best Chinese Food

Winner:

China Cottage

Second place:

CJ Chan

Third place:

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

Best Chocolates

Winner:

Esther Price Candies

Second place:

Winans Chocolate + Coffee

Third place:

Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

Best Diner

Winner:

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Second place:

Hasty Tasty Pancake House

Third place:

George's Family Restaurant

Honorable mention:

416 Diner

Best Donuts

Winner:

Bill's Donut Shop

Second place:

Stan the Donut Man

Third place:

Jim's Donut Shop

Honorable mention:

Bear Creek Donuts

Honorable mention:

The Donut Haus Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

Winner:

Christopher's Restaurant & Catering

Second place:

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Third place:

George's Family Restaurant

Best Food Truck

Winner:

Zombie Dogz

Second place:

McNasty's Food Truck

Third place:

Pizza Bandit

Honorable mention:

What The Taco

Best French Fries

Winner:

Five Guys

Second place:

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Third place:

Loose Ends Brewing

Best Gay Bar

Winner:

MJ's on Jefferson

Second place:

The Stage Door

Third place:

Right Corner Bar

Best Happy Hour

Winner:

The Trolley Stop

Second place:

Mack's Tavern

Third place:

King's Point Pub

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Winner:

Nick's Restaurant

Second place:

Christopher's Restaurant & Catering

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Ice Cream

Winner:

Young's Jersey Dairy

Second place:

Graeter's Ice Cream

Third place:

Ritter's Frozen Custard

Honorable mention:

Jubie's Creamery

Best Indian Restaurant

Winner:

Amar India Restaurant

Second place:

Jeet India Restaurant

Third place:

Ajanta India Restaurant

Honorable mention:

India Chaat Cafe & Curry Out

Best Italian Restaurant

Winner:

Mamma DiSalvo's

Second place:

Jimmy's Italian Kitchen

Third place:

Franco's

Best Local Brewery

Winner:

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Second place:

Alematic Artisan Ales

Third place:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best Mexican Food

Winner:

Taqueria Mixteca

Second place:

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Third place:

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

Best Pizza Restaurant

Winner:

Marion's Piazza

Second place:

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Third place:

Joe's Pizzeria

Honorable mention:

Pizza Bandit

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

Winner:

Jay's Seafood

Second place:

Thai 9

Third place:

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs

Winner:

Winds Cafe

Second place:

Peach's Grill

Third place:

Sunrise Cafe

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Marion's Piazza

Third place:

Florentine Restaurant

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Winner:

Marion's Piazza

Second place:

Joe's Pizzeria

Third place:

Cassano's Pizza King

Best Steak

Winner:

Pine Club

Second place:

Oakwood Club

Third place:

The Paragon Supper Club

Best Sushi

Winner:

Thai 9

Second place:

Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Third place:

Sky Asian Cuisine

Honorable mention:

Ozu852

Best Wings

Winner:

Roosters

Second place:

Nick's Restaurant

Third place:

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Honorable mention:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

