Bibibop Asian Grill opens new location Thursday with giveaways, prizes

Bibibop Asian Grill’s third Dayton-area location opens Thursday in Washington Twp.

The Korean cuisine-inspired restaurant will go all out for its grand opening beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the new location in the Township Square Shopping Center along Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Daylong festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, discounts and prizes.

Customers wearing orange — the restaurant chain’s signature color — will receive $5 off their order during opening day. New Bibibop rewards members who download the app and sign up also will earn $5 off. For the first 50 customers in line on opening day, the Washington Twp. Bibibop will award free bowls for a year by handing out 52 rewards vouchers to each guest.

The build-your-own, fast-casual restaurant was founded in Columbus in 2013. It opened its first Dayton location three years later at 1200 Brown St. near the University of Dayton campus. Another location opened in June 2020 at 5225 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville. Bibibop Asian Grill now has 50 locations nationwide, adding Washington Twp. as its 51st.

“The Bibibop Asian Grill concept has performed very well with consumers, as demonstrated by our steady growth through the years,” said founder Charley Shin in a news release. “As we’ve expanded, we have never lost sight of our commitment to bringing our signature ‘WELL B•ING’ to all the communities we serve by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members.”

The new Bibibop Asian Grill moved into the space previously occupied by Five Guys at 1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

For more information, visit https://bibibop.com/.

