Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp.
“This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
Bibibop submitted a request to the Washington Twp.’s Development Services Department in early August for minor modifications to the exterior of the building located at 1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
Ryan Lee, Washington Twp.’s development director, confirmed Sept. 15 the request, which was to be discussed at the Washington Twp. Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 20, had been withdrawn.
“The Bibibop request was withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the applicant,” Lee said. “I understand the restaurant still intends to proceed with occupancy of the space in Township Square.”
Lee added the restaurant is currently proceeding with required due diligence.
Bibibop will be housed in the space previously occupied by a Five Guys restaurant. The burger chain moved its Washington Twp. location to 1004 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in 2019 due to occupancy costs.
Founded in Columbus in 2013, Bibibop is a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Guests can choose to create their own bowl with a base of purple or white rice, noodles or salad, and add protein and a variety of hot and cold toppings including potatoes, bean sprouts, corn, cheese, sesame kale and more. Guests also have the option to add sauces to their bowl including Yum Tum, Teriyaki, Spicy Sriracha and several others.
The restaurant has locations at 1200 Brown Street Unit 140 in Dayton and 5225 Cornerstone N. Boulevard in Centerville.
