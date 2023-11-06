BIBIBOP Asian Grill to hold grand opening in Huber Heights

BIBIBOP Asian Grill is opening its newest location in the Dayton area at 7648 Old Troy Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The first 100 people in line will win free BIBIBOP for a year. You must be over 16 to collect 52 free bowl vouchers.

Other offers include $5 off your in-store purchase if you wear orange, and medical professionals, educators and first responders can enjoy a free bowl by presenting a valid ID.

BIBIBOP was founded in Columbus in 2013 and opened its first Dayton-area location in 2016.

The restaurant operates with a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Diners choose from purple or white rice, romaine lettuce, supergreen salad or sweet potato noodles for the base of their bowl, then select from two types of chicken, beef, steak or tofu. Bowls can be topped by a variety of vegetables and garnishes from bean sprouts and potatoes to sesame kale and kimchi.

The Huber Heights location marks the fourth BIBIBOP restaurant in the Dayton area. Other locations include 1200 Brown St. in Dayton, 5225 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville and 1057 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

The restaurant will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. followed by doors opening at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.bibibop.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.